Moisturise Skin to Make Fragrances Last Longer

Drop for drop, colognes and perfumes are some of the most expensive liquids around, and yet they can wear off before you step out your door. The TipNut blog suggests that moisturising the area where you'll apply the strong stuff—like with petroleum jelly or any non-scented moisturiser—helps lock in its strength longer than spraying onto dry skin. Combine that with another hint that pulse points are a scent distributor, and your eau de toilette just might earn its keep for the night. Hit the link for more advice, and feel free to offer up your own fragrance suggestions in the comments. Photo by Here in Van Nuys.

How To Make Fragrances Last Longer [TipNut]

  • Linda Guest

    Another good way to make fragrance last longer is to 'layer'.

    An example of layering perfume might start with a body wash or bath/shower gel, then put on matching body lotion/cream or body spray afterwards. At last, apply perfume or eau de parfum from the same set. This is good way to keep true to the scent you like. Those perfume and lotion sets don't seem so useless now, huh?

    Hope this helps!

