Mobile-Friendly Project Tracking with Tempo

Tempo isn't the first or only web-based project tracker, but it conforms pretty well to whatever methods you prefer for entering and receiving data—email, Twitter and SMS messages, mobile or desktop browsers, or even RSS feeds. The site is geared toward those tracking personal or group time spent on particular clients, with a tag-based tracking system and all the graph and chart-y goodness you'd expect out of a data-rich site. Tempo is free to use in its "Adagio" version for one worker and one client, $5-$49 per month for incremental versions after that.