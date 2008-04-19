Mibbit Makes Internet Relay Chat Easy to Jump Into

Internet Relay Chat, or IRC, is the grand-daddy of group chat applications, but it's far from the most inviting and easy-to-grasp apps out there. Mibbit, a free web-based IRC client, aims to change that. Jump right into a chat node if you've got the address or a specific search, or register an account and see what people are talking about. A huge number of tabs can be kept open simultaneously, and registering gives you a Firefox-like ability to launch all your favourite channels upon signing in. If you're looking for tech support, looking for a chance to yak, or just looking to try out IRC, Mibbit is a slick first step.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink