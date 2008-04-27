Master the Excel IF Function

The spreadsheet formula experts at the Productivity Portfolio blog offer an introduction to Excel's crazy-useful IF function. In short, IF sets the contents of a spreadsheet cell conditionally, based on a test. A formula like =IF(A1>90, "A", "Less than an A") would set the cell to equal A if A1's value was greater than 90, and Less than an A if A1's value was 90 or lower. This works in all modern spreadsheet proggies, not just Excel—including Google Spreadsheets. If you haven't used IF, go check out the tutorial which has an example sheet to download and try it yourself.