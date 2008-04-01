March 2008's Most Popular Posts

If you were too busy being productive instead of reading Lifehacker this month, have a quick rundown of March's most popular posts:
- Top 10 Software Easter Eggs
"Sure we like our chocolate bunny ears, but around these parts the best easter eggs aren't painted pink and stuffed with jelly beans—they're the undocumented and unexpected fun features hidden deep inside various software apps."
- Turn Your PC into a DVD Ripping Monster
"Commercial DVDs are far too expensive to let scratches turn your video into a glorified coaster, but most people still don't back up their DVD collection."
- Protect Your Privacy When Downloading
"Whether you're downloading copyrighted material or not, no one likes to have their activities online monitored."
- Download Music from Your Friends' iTunes Libraries Over the Internet with Mojo
"Windows/Mac only: Share any song in your iTunes library and download any song from your friends' iTunes libraries over the internet with freeware application Mojo."
- Top 10 Ways to Get Cables Under Control
"When you finally decide it's time to do something about that rat's nest of cables that's spreading like kudzu, you don't have to spend a lot of time and money to get it under control."
- Get Back to Your Mac Without Paying for It
"When Leopard was released, one of the most enticing new features was Back to My Mac, a tool that made it possible to access your home computer remotely—including remote control of your desktop and access to your files—no matter where you are."
- Caught Downloading Copyrighted Material—Now What?
"Yesterday I received a letter in the mail from Cablevision (my ISP) saying that Paramount/Dreamworks had filed a complaint with them regarding my illegal download of one of their films."
- Run Windows Apps Seamlessly Inside Linux
"You love working inside your Linux desktop, but at the most inconvenient times you've got to reboot into Windows—whether to open a tricky Office file, try out a Windows application, or even just play a quick game."
- First Look at Ubuntu 8.04 "Hardy Heron" Beta
"Every six months when a new version of Ubuntu Linux gets released, long-time users and curious toe-dippers ask the same questions: 'What's new?'; 'Is it worth upgrading?'; and, 'Will my wireless card finally work with this version?'"
