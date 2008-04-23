Map Your Local Freecycle Group

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

In honour of Earth Day, Yahoo put together a "Free Is Good" web site promoting previously mentioned Freecycle, local mailing lists of folks who give away stuff they don't need. Pop your city and state into the search engine and get a map back of nearby groups. The Freecycle groups themselves are Yahoo Groups, so you have to join the group using your Yahoo ID to see messages (and often a moderator has to approve the membership request.) From there you can offer stuff you'd throw away anyway to give to your neighbours for free, and take them up on their offers, too.

Free Is Good - Earth Day 2008 [Yahoo! Green via Digital Inspiration]

    If you'd like a more user friendly experience than using freecycle's mailing list approach, try out http://freebootr.com Freebootr It's a google map mashup, free listing website. It has a large easy to read map, you can upload photos, awesome search, and it's completely free. Check it out, I think you'll like it better than Freecycle.

