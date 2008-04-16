Map Your Family Tree at ItsOurTree.com



Webapp ItsOurTree.com builds your family tree in a dynamic, drag and drop, zoom in and out interface. In what feels a little like Google Maps for your family, enter your name and email address, then add your parents, your kids, their parents, etc. Each person node expands to a full profile with fields for the birth date, a photo, maiden name, place of birth, current location, and an area to free-type notes and stories, too. The result is a good-looking visualisation of your ancestry—in fact, filling in the blanks becomes addictive quickly. Looks like a great place to sit down with your grandparents online and save the stories, places, and names that you don't want to forget. Thanks, Luke!