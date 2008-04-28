ManyCam Adds iChat-like Backgrounds to Video Chat

Windows only: We all got a little excited when we saw the new green screen-like background effects new to iChat in Leopard (especially the Star Wars hologram effect), but if you're living the Windows life, you may be thinking: Where are my wacky backgrounds and weird effects? Luckily, freeware application ManyCam is there for you. After you install it, you can set ManyCam to work with whatever third-party video chat application you're using—which means you need to take a background shot of your office so you can continue the impression that you're always at work. ManyCam is freeware, Windows only.