LookTorrent Consolidates Torrent Searching

To be honest, BitTorrent aggregator LookTorrent wouldn't be much of a competitor for its Ajax-powered counterpart YouTorrent, except that YouTorrent has dropped most of the popular torrent sources in anticipation of a squeaky-clean sale. What LookTorrent does is provide a top frame to search for torrent download links, and links to 25 sources, one of which will likely have even the most obscure files. If nothing else, LookTorrent's home page is a nice catalog of sites to look through while you're on the hunt for that special download.