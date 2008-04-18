Lock Down Your Mac

Apple often boasts the security of OS X, but tech web site Ars Technica suggests that your Mac is no more secure than you make it, rounding up a handful of security features you should set on your Mac to bolster its security. Off the bat, for example, the article recommends setting a firmware password for your Mac that prevents anyone from booting your Mac at all without entering the password. Why?

If someone can get to your computer, the chances of them acquiring your data just skyrocketed. Physical security is the critical first step in keeping your Mac safe. A firmware password prevents a user with physical access to the computer from starting up from an optical disk, a network boot volume, a separate drive connected in Target Disk Mode, or into single-user mode.

The article also examines several other OS X security features that aren't enabled by default that can do a lot to enhance your Mac's security. Got a favourite Mac security tweak of your own? Let's hear about it in the comments.