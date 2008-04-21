Linkbunch adds quick copy and paste feature for links

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

linkbunch.pngWe previously told you about LinkBunch, a Firefox extension which lets you consolidate groups of links to send to friends via Twitter or IM. They've just added a handy feature for getting links out of LinkBunch - by copying them to the clipboard.

This is a nice way around the problem of having long links snipped short to be displayed in LinkBunch. It meant that you couldn't select the links and copy them.

Now when you click "Copy Bunch to Clipboard" it will copy all the links in the bunch to the clipboard in plain text format.

New feature: "Copy Bunch to Clipboard" [LinkBunch Official Blog]

