Yesterday I had the great pleasure of being a guest on G4's Attack of the Show, where I got to talk about what the heck life hacking is and the new Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life. As promised, a video clip of the interview with my pal Chris Hardwick is after the jump.

I can assure you that I was not wearing huge 70's style armpads—the chair was indeed the same colour as my shirt—and that the boats behind me were entirely fake. I also could only hear Chris in one ear, not see him, so I was flying blind a little bit. Still, the five-minute experience was a whole lot of fun and went way too fast. Thanks to everyone at G4 for having me on the show.

