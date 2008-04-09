Let Water for Green or White Tea Cool Before Pouring

Portfolio magazine has a great guide to the realm of higher-end teas, with an introduction to different varieties and age-old wisdom (along with some new-age connoisseur-style advice) on how to best prepare and enjoy the lower-caffeine pick-me-up. I was surprised to see this tip amongst the offerings:

Experts say that you should use boiling water for black tea. For more delicate green or white tea, Sebastian Beckwith, co-founder of the Connecticut-based specialty-tea seller In Pursuit of Tea, suggests letting the water cool for a few minutes. "You lose a lot of flavour if you put boiling water on white or green tea," he says.

We're obviously not big fans of making simple things more complicated around here, but if it improves your morning ritual, all the better.