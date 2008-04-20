Learn to Cut a Pineapple With Confidence

Few foods evoke the feeling that warm weather has returned like the pineapple, but even fewer foods inspire such quizzical reactions when it comes time to actually serve the thing. Instructables posts a guide to getting the most juicy yellow stuff out of that expensive (for moderate-climate buyers, anyway) purchase. You'll need a large, sharp knife and a small thin blade, but the author notes a bread knife and thin fillet or boning knife are the best combo. Need to cut for rings or slices? Check out one of my favourite one-purpose sites, How to cut a pineapple.