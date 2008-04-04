Learn the Basics of Sewing with an Illustrated Guide

Have you thought about tackling some of the niftier crafts projects we've posted at Lifehacker, but the thought of picking up a needle and thread brings phantom stabbing pains to your fingers? Instructables posts a pretty handy guide to the basics of putting thread through a needle and working with it, including a guide to what kind of equipment you'll need and an explanation of the most common terms used in how-to guides. It goes a little beyond the scope of, say, sewing a button back on, but it could help you down the path toward paint chip wallets, T-shirt laptop cases, and other DIY goodies. Hit the link to get your thread on.
