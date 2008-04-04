Laser-Focus Your Spotlight Queries

When you just can't seem to hunt down that file you know you've got stowed away somewhere on your Mac, it's time to break out the Spotlight big guns—advanced search operators, that is. Macworld runs down advanced Spotlight operators which will be familiar to power Google searchers. Here's a sampling:
- Enclose phrases in quotes, like
"time machine"
- Use AND, OR, and NOT to narrow or widen your search, like
java NOT coffeeor
invoice OR bonus
- Search by document attributes using operators like
author:authorname,
kind:pdf(for PDF files), and
date:today
What's your favourite Spotlight operator? Give it up in the comments.
