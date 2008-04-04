Label Your Cords with Bread Clips



Video DIYer extraordinaire Kipkay details 5 smart tips for the budding videographer in the video above. Some are better than others, but the tip that stands out for the cord organiser in me is the last, in which Kipkay details how he saves plastic bread clips and repurposes them as labels for his cords. It's a very quick and simple tip, but the result is a great method for keeping your cords organised on-the-cheap—sort of like the power plug ID labels with a DIY flair.