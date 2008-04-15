Keepm Stores All Your Contacts in One Place

Store all of your online contacts in one place with web application Keepm. If you've run the gamut of popular email applications across the years, chances are you may have lost track of a few contacts along the way. Keepm imports your contacts from popular applications like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, AOL, Linked In, as well as from vCards or Outlook. When you need to search for a contact, you can go straight to Keepm and be comfortable knowing that the information you need is there regardless of where you originally created that contact. You can also export your contacts from Keepm at any time as vCards or a CSV file, which means it would at the very least work well to consolidate and export your contacts. Keepm does require you to hand over your username and password on the sites you want to import contacts from, but they do not store your login info on their servers.