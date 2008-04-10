Keep Your Wallpaper Fresh with Desktoptopia

Windows/Mac: Freeware application Desktoptopia automatically loads and rotates handpicked, designer desktop wallpapers on your Windows or Mac desktop. Once you've installed Desktoptopia (not to be confused with previously mentioned Desktopia), you can set rotation speed, multiple monitor options (e.g., same or different wallpaper on different monitors), and include your own feed of images you'd like to work in with the handpicked Desktoptopia themes. The Mac version is polished and robust, but the Windows version is still in beta (requiring .NET 3.5). Both versions are freeware, so give it a try and let us know what you think of Desktoptopia's designer wallpapers in the comments. Yet another cool way to trick out your desktop.