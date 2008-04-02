Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Keep Tabs on Multi-User Computers with Access Monitor

Windows only: See just how much time the kids are spending on the Internet, or dad is spending on Facebook, with Access Monitor, a free monitoring utility for Windows systems XP and later. The app's purpose is simply to offer a more user-friendly way of seeing who's coming and going on a multi-user system than digging through system logs, with assignable icons for each user and scalable, printable log reports. The software—which runs in the background but can be hidden and password protected from non-admin users—claims to be designed with XP in mind. I got it installed and running on my Vista system, but had some trouble accessing the administrator panel. Access Monitor is a free download for Windows systems only.

Access Monitor [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles