Keep Tabs on Multi-User Computers with Access Monitor

Windows only: See just how much time the kids are spending on the Internet, or dad is spending on Facebook, with Access Monitor, a free monitoring utility for Windows systems XP and later. The app's purpose is simply to offer a more user-friendly way of seeing who's coming and going on a multi-user system than digging through system logs, with assignable icons for each user and scalable, printable log reports. The software—which runs in the background but can be hidden and password protected from non-admin users—claims to be designed with XP in mind. I got it installed and running on my Vista system, but had some trouble accessing the administrator panel. Access Monitor is a free download for Windows systems only.