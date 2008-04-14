Keep Rewards Card Numbers on a Mobile Phone

A reader at the Unclutterer blog suggests that since stores only really need the number off the cards they issue, she's put all her account numbers in her cell phone contacts list to lighten her wallet:

Basically, I have every membership number saved in my phone, organized to be alphabetised together such as 'aMemb-Barnes&Noble, aMemb-Southwest, aMemb-Avis, etc' so they are easy to find. It has uncluttered my wallet/purse and made is substantially easier to find the number when I need it.

As one Unclutterer commenter suggests, it might be more convenient to line up the numbers behind something like xMemb-Borders, but the concept is sound—assuming you're not storing any cards you can buy or pull cash with. What other items have you craftily cut out of your wallet? Share your streamlining suggestions in the comments. Photo by b d solis.