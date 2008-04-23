Kana Launcher Triggers Floating Shortcuts with a Hotkey

Windows only: Free menu and icon launcher Kana Launcher won't be a boon to those who've given Launchy or another app-finder a home on their desktop, but it might just fit the bill for those looking to reduce desktop clutter and stop digging through Start menus. Sitting in the system tray, Kana lets you assign the folders, files, and programs you want to access to a floating tray of icons, a collapsible menu list, or all-in-one system tray icons. You can assign multiple programs to a single "Group Launch" list, and set a delay between opening each app to save your memory the strain. Kana Launchers is a free download for Windows systems only.