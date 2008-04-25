iSnooze Turns iTunes into a Must-Wake-Up Alarm

Windows only: iSnooze provides the same kind of iTunes-as-alarm-clock functionality as the Mac-only Alarm Clock 2, but lets you get a lot more specific about your wake-up parameters. Wake up to a certain playlist on certain days at particular times, have it pause as soon as you touch something on your computer, gradually increase the volume until you finally wake up—it's your best friend or worst enemy, depending on how important it is that you get up and going in the morning. iSnooze is a free download for Windows systems only.