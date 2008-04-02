Instantly Set a Screensaver Away Message

Readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life. Here's our latest winner.

When reader Jim steps away from his PC at the office, he likes to let everyone know where he is—and he uses his screensaver to do just that. But digging through the settings every time he has to change the status message is tedious, so Jim streamlines the process with a handy script that he invokes with a simple key combination. After the jump, download Jim's fabulous script and learn how to set it up for yourself.

Jim writes:

I am often drawn away from desk throughout the day, and often without my laptop. I find it helpful to my coworkers to leave a note to where I've disappeared to, so I've written a VB script called ssController. SsController takes a string and uses it as the text for the default Windows screensavers "3DText" and "Marquee" then launches th 'saver, bypassing any timeout you might have set.

Once you save Jim's VB script and set a keyboard shortcut for it, invoke the script and you get a prompt that looks like this:

Type in your away message, hit OK, and the 3DText or Marquee screensaver will launch with the away message set as the text. Handy! As you can see from the prompt, you can also type in @ to launch the screensaver's settings, or ! to disable it entirely. To set up ssController, download the zip file below, which contains the VB script and a ReadMe file with suggested instructions to set things up.

Download ssController.zip

Note: When I first ran the script, I got an error message about a missing registry key, because I hadn't used either of these screensavers on this PC before. To fix that, right-click on your desktop, choose Properties, and in the Screensaver tab, choose the 3DText saver. Hit Settings to set up your font size, appearance, and custom text. Once you save those settings, ssController should work without a hitch.

Congratulations, Jim! Your ingenuity and coding skills just earned you an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life. We're getting such great stuff from all of you, we're going to extend the contest to a few more book copies—submit your best life hack to win one now.