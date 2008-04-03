Install Mail, Notes, Maps and other iPhone Apps on Your iPod Touch

The Simplehelp weblog details how to save $20 and roll a DIY install of the once iPhone-only applications Mail, Google Maps, Stocks, Weather, and Notes on your iPod touch. The method itself is completely painless. First, you'll need a jailbroken iPod touch (don't worry, it'll only take 45 seconds). Then you just add a new source to the Installer.app repositories and proceed to install any of the iPhone or pre-1.1.2 iPod touch apps your heart desires. If some of that went over your head, don't worry—Simplehelp's guide is detailed and well illustrated.