Install Mail, Notes, Maps and other iPhone Apps on Your iPod Touch

The Simplehelp weblog details how to save $20 and roll a DIY install of the once iPhone-only applications Mail, Google Maps, Stocks, Weather, and Notes on your iPod touch. The method itself is completely painless. First, you'll need a jailbroken iPod touch (don't worry, it'll only take 45 seconds). Then you just add a new source to the Installer.app repositories and proceed to install any of the iPhone or pre-1.1.2 iPod touch apps your heart desires. If some of that went over your head, don't worry—Simplehelp's guide is detailed and well illustrated.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink