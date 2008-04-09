Install Google Gadgets and Web Widgets in Linux

Linux only: Previously-posted Linux widget engine Screenlets can convert and run Google Gadgets and other web-based widgets on the desktop in its latest version, adding thousands of mini-apps to its menu. You'll need to add Screenlets' Launchpad repository to your sources and install the latest version, which the Screenlets home page (and the Tombuntu blog) helpfully walks you through. Once you're up and running with Screenlets, simply hit "Install," choose "Web Widget," and you'll get a link to each supported database's catalogue page, as well as basic instructions on installing. With more than 45,000 to choose from in Google's database alone, there's likely a great and useful widget waiting to find your Linux desktop.