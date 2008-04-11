Improve Your Social Brain by Taking Notes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you've ever forgotten the details of a recent conversation with a friend or family member, weblog Parent Hacks suggests taking notes during personal calls to improve your social brain.

When I forget enough of these details, the next time I talk to that person it sounds a lot like I wasn't listening, or worse, don't care.... At first it seemed odd to rely on tools to remind me about details I thought I should just be able to just keep in mind. I felt slightly guilty about even needing reminding about the most important people in my life. But it's better than forgetting.

If your brain is crammed to the point that you're forgetting important details from your personal life, taking notes could be the kick in the pants you need. It may seem a bit strange, but in the end you could end up with a better social brain than you've ever had.

