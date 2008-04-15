Improve your pronunciation with online guide Howjsay.com

I've just been playing with the pronunciation guide website Howjsay and really enjoying it. It has a slightly tinny English accented 'voice' which pronounces words for you from its dictionary.

It boasts over 97,000 words and it found several Spanish words for me (churros, burrito - yes I like Mexican food), as well as a couple of philosophers - the French Foucault and that German 'difficult to spell or pronounce' scallywag Nietzsche. When it looked up churros for me it gave both the English pronunciation and the Spanish pronunciation as well.

And it even had Lifehacker in its dictionary - aww!

