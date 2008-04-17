If you want to increase your happiness, check out this list of 9 ways you can improve your life - by treating yourself like a cat! It was the best thing I read yesterday by a long shot - it was nice to be reminded that while we might lavish our feline friends with the best care, we sometimes neglect ourselves.

The list includes those perennial feline favourite activities like stretching, napping and bathing, as well as a call to pay attention to what you eat:

"I stopped free-feeding my cats and they lost weight, yet I kept stuffing my own face and stayed overweight! Eat protein, eat vitamin and mineral rich foods and the right sort of fats. Check out the complexity of your pedigree cat food and compare to your own diet. Eat grass. I provide cat grass for my cats and they chew on it every day before each meal. Fibre and fresh leafy greens are essential for us every day."

The list comes courtesy of the multi-talented Kate Conroy - the producer and presenter of environmental online radio show and podcast A Climate Affair.

