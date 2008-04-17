Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Improve your life by treating yourself like a cat

If you want to increase your happiness, check out this list of 9 ways you can improve your life - by treating yourself like a cat! It was the best thing I read yesterday by a long shot - it was nice to be reminded that while we might lavish our feline friends with the best care, we sometimes neglect ourselves.

The list includes those perennial feline favourite activities like stretching, napping and bathing, as well as a call to pay attention to what you eat:

"I stopped free-feeding my cats and they lost weight, yet I kept stuffing my own face and stayed overweight! Eat protein, eat vitamin and mineral rich foods and the right sort of fats. Check out the complexity of your pedigree cat food and compare to your own diet. Eat grass. I provide cat grass for my cats and they chew on it every day before each meal. Fibre and fresh leafy greens are essential for us every day."

The list comes courtesy of the multi-talented Kate Conroy - the producer and presenter of environmental online radio show and podcast A Climate Affair.

Like what Kate has to say? Check out her Lifehacker interview and her Climate Affair podcast.

Treat yourself like a cat [Serenity Now]

Comments

  • gish @Gish Domains

    Further to my previous message, i have found that 9 steps. Had to google for it, but here it is.

    http://qamar.livejournal.com/489573.html

    0
  • gish @Gish Domains

    Here is the missing list:

    Treat Yourself Like a Cat--9 Life Lessons

    1/ Get off pills. You don't give your cats drugs, even when they are insane, so why do it to yourself? Whilst some medications are necessary, consider how many you use to regulate mood or pain that can be relieved by being more cat-like?

    2/ Eat what you need. I stopped free-feeding my cats and they lost weight, yet I kept stuffing my own face and stayed overweight! Eat protein, eat vitamin and mineral rich foods and the right sort of fats. Check out the complexity of your pedigree cat food and compare to your own diet. Eat grass. I provide cat grass for my cats and they chew on it every day before each meal. Fibre and fresh leafy greens are essential for us every day.

    3/ Bathe. The cats know it. The Japanese know it. The muslims know to do it before prayer. We have running hot water in our homes!--That's just crazy, nuts luxury! Enjoy.

    4/ Drink nothing but water. Okay, well maybe we'll deviate from this a little, but you get my point right? We don't add sugar, alcohol or caffeine to the drinking bowl, why add it to our own fluid?

    5/ Take time to meditate. Every day your cat sits in a comfy position with a calm view with their eyes at half-mast, not asleep, not awake, not focussing on anything. Try it. Every day. It works.

    6/ Sleep. As much as you can or want to.

    7/ Stretch. Immediately when you get up from being sedentary, do a couple of stretches. Raise your hands above your head, touch your toes, do a push-up and arch your back. A sun salutation or five will really move the blood around and give you all the zing you need to move to the next bit of sunshine.

    8/ Run around like a mad thing once a day. If jumping on objects isn't your style, go for a jog, a cycle or a robust walk. Even better, run about chasing a ball or a frisbee. If you're really cat-practised you'll dance around your house nekkid at least once a day to a really rockin' tune.

    9/ Snuggle. Touch another body. Bump heads. Cuddle-up every day. And don't just wait for it to happen. Demand it! Loudly and with conviction. nods

    Do these nine things every day and you're on your way to being a cat. You'll spend less money (cats are hopeless shoppers unless it's a shiny-thing), you'll desire fewer holidays (cats hate holidays), you'll look and feel fabulous and you'll be grinning like the Dalai Lama all day.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Gah, I'm a stupid head. I've posted the link now. Thanks for pointing it out!

    0
  • Citizen-d Guest

    A cat licks its own arse too, doean't mean we should all adopt THAT little habit.

    Eat grass...please.

    0
    • Kate Devitt Guest

      Citizen-d: The point was that even carnivores (e.g. cats) need grass. So we should make sure we eat leafy green vegetables too. The point was not that humans should literally eat grass. A little humour goes a long way. BTW, if people could lick their genitals, it would probably make them even happier! ;)

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles