Import Existing Email into a Gmail Account

If you've finally succumbed to the email tractor beam that is Gmail but still have email sitting around in other accounts, it's not hard to suck in those old messages into your Gmail archive. The Official Gmail blog runs down how. In short, you're setting up Gmail's POP mail fetcher to grab messages from your old accounts, with a little automatic label-and-archive action thrown in for good measure.
