IE Alias Adds Address Bar Shortcuts to Internet Explorer

Windows only: Add Firefox-style address bar shortcuts with IE Alias, a free add-on for Internet Explorer 7. While address bar alias shortcuts—as in typing "lh" to get to Lifehacker.com—have been available in packages such as IE7Pro (original post), IE Alias' tool adds the nifty ability to open multiple URLs with the same shortcut, giving Internet Explorer the same kind of "Open All in Tabs" convenience of, well, Firefox. IE Alias is a free download for Windows systems and Internet Explorer 7 only.
