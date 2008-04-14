Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Will social software take your job away?

Sci-fi blog IO9 takes a look at the future of social software and says that while we may be worried about its hit on our productivity, in the future we may need to work about whether it will actually make our jobs obsolete.
Their interview with interactive telecommunications professor Clay Shirky on the future of social software and communications asks if freely produced user generated content will lead us to a world in which content producers won't get paid. He says we're creating a whole new social environment, not just new forms of content.
The gist of it seems to be that your greatest potential for survival in the new online world order is to be one of the builders of this new world (eg create a social network or application that works) or be the top of your niche in content production.

