How to Skip the Installation Delay for Firefox Extensions

Weblog Daily Gyan points out a simple
about:config tweak that disables the installation delay for new Firefox extensions. As you may know, Firefox tries to protect you from malicious attacks by setting up a delay before allowing you to install a new extension. But if you're confident in your browsing habits and you want to avoid the wait, just enter
about:config in your address bar, then paste
security.dialog_enable_delay into the filter box. Double-click that preference and change the value to 0. If you're aware of the risk but still don't feel like waiting every time you install a new extension, this is a nice time-saver.
