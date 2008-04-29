How to Eat Healthy at Top Chain Restaurants

US-centric: The food experts at Health magazine have scoured the menus at popular restaurant chains in search of the healthiest foods on the menu, rounding up several healthy menu options at otherwise unhealthy chains. For example, next time you find yourself staring down your fork at a never-ending pasta bowl at Olive Garden, you could opt instead for the low-fat Capellini Pomodoro (644 calories, 14 grams of fat) or the Venetian Apricot Chicken (448 calories, 11 grams of fat). Aside from the Olive Garden, the article runs down and handful of other chain favourites like Denny's, Ruby Tuesday, and P.F. Chang's. We've already covered five fast-food chains you can feel good about, but Health magazine's list offers a few healthy alternatives for sit-down fare. Got your own favourite low-calorie dish at a national chain? Let's hear about it in the comments.