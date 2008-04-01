How to Declutter Your Email

We've got a guest post up over at the excellent Unclutterer blog this morning about how to clear out the clutter in your email inbox. Check it out for a quick refresher on how to reclaim your email sanity.
We've got a guest post up over at the excellent Unclutterer blog this morning about how to clear out the clutter in your email inbox. Check it out for a quick refresher on how to reclaim your email sanity.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink