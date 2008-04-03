How Some of History's Greats Worked

Beethoven, Foucault and Churchill all worked in the morning and took most of their afternoons off. Gandhi spent time staring at the horizon. Nietzsche scribbled notes during frequent walks. The LifeDev blog lists ways some of the greats got things done, mostly by taking breaks early and often. Instead of working frantic 12 hour days, they took time to reflect, eat, nap, and socialize. We'd do well to do the same.