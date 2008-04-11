How Do You Maximise Your Lunch Hour?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader's Digest online lists 15 ways to maximise your lunch hour—aside from eating lunch—that could help you make the most of your midday break.

Daydream for 15 minutes — and then eat, run errands, or return to work. "Creative daydreaming is not only a way to get out of the daily lunch hour grind, but also a way to put your creative juices to work," explains Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D. If you're feeling particularly stressed about a project, spend your 15 minutes mentally exploring ways you can tackle it. If you feel mentally stale and burned out, spend the 15 minutes in la-la land, on a mini vacation.

Naturally there's something to be said about using your lunch break for just that, but since most of us take advantage of that hour to relax or get things done outside of the work context, why don't your share how you get the most from your lunch hour in the comments. Photo by Claudecf.

15 Ways to Maximize Your Lunch Hour [Reader's Digest]

Comments

  • Heather Guest

    I MAXIMIZE my lunch hour correcting your spelling errors...

    ;-)

    0

