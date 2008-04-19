HotKeyBind Sets Keyboard Shortcuts for Any Windows Task

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free, open source application HotKeyBind creates keyboard shortcuts for common Windows actions, from launching applications and opening files to searching the web and shutting down your computer. HotKeyBind is even useful for Windows actions that already have shortcuts of their own or can be assigned shortcuts, because HotKeyBind provides a universal interface for creating and managing all your custom keyboard shortcuts and existing Windows shortcuts across your system. HotKeyBind is impressively robust on features, including text-replacement (though we still heartily recommend Texter for that), making it a must-have for the keyboard junkie. HotKeyBind is free, Windows only.

