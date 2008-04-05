HopStop Beams Directions to Your Cell Phone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

US-centric: Send detailed directions for getting around the city from your browser directly to your cell phone with web site HopStop. This webapp has been around for a while (we even posted about it a few years back), but it continues to add more areas to its coverage of the urban landscape. Offering options like subway-only in conjunction with preferences like "More street walking/fewer transfers," HopStop covers how to get from a-to-b whether you're on foot, train, or bus. If you're an experienced user (it's not available in Los Angeles, so I'm not), let's hear how it's worked for you in the comments.

