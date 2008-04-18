Hide Cords with the CD Spindle Cable Organiser 2.0

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you already liked the original CD/DVD spindle cable organiser, a creative user from DIY web site Instructables has taken it to the next level, cutting a couple of slots in the organiser and using it to conceal desktop cable clutter. We're no strangers to the cordless workspace around here, but this is easily another great option to add to our already extensive list of the top 10 ways to get cables under control. Even better, assuming you've got an unused spindle or two, this method won't cost a dime.

Cables Box [Instructables]

