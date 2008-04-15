50 quick ideas to make your day more healthy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All too often, the drive to get fit leads people to do some extreme form of torture exercise for 2 hours a day for a week, after which time they collapse and give up forever. Working up to it gradually by doing a little bit every day makes so much more sense, and helps you defeat that eternal excuse of "I have no time".
That's why I loved Dumb Little Man's list of 50 different things you can do that improve your health in 10 minutes or less. And it's not just fitness things like "do 15 situps" either. The list includes things that decrease stress (take a 10 minute break, do some deep breathing) or that improve your relationships (call your mother, invite a friend over for a healthy meal).
Of course the odd 10 minutes of something healthy isn't going to build you up to the level of health and fitness you might aspire to - so I'd take it a step further and say - do 10 minutes a day for a week, then aim to do 20 minutes the next week, and so on.
Got any ideas for a quick and healthy activity you can add to your day? Share in comments please.

50 Ideas for a Healthy Lifestyle that take 10 Minutes or Less [Dumb Little Man]

