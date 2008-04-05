Grow in Small Spaces with the Wall-Hanging Plant Holder

A wall-hanging plant holder makes growing plants in your cramped apartment a realistic endeavour, but there's a catch. As is, the plant wall retails for a steep $250—which is why this one's labelled as a weekend project. From the little schematic included on the image from the web site (above), a fearless DIYer could tackle this one for a fraction of the asking price. Whatever you choose, this wall-hanging plant holder could be perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and is reminiscent of the previously mentioned upside-down tomato planter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink