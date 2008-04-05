Grow in Small Spaces with the Wall-Hanging Plant Holder



A wall-hanging plant holder makes growing plants in your cramped apartment a realistic endeavour, but there's a catch. As is, the plant wall retails for a steep $250—which is why this one's labelled as a weekend project. From the little schematic included on the image from the web site (above), a fearless DIYer could tackle this one for a fraction of the asking price. Whatever you choose, this wall-hanging plant holder could be perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and is reminiscent of the previously mentioned upside-down tomato planter.