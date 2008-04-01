GraphJam brings the LOL to graphs

Who knew it was possible? LOLcats just got nerdier with the birth of GraphJam - a site which mashes up pop culture references with... graphs. The site tagline is "Pop culture for people in cubicles" and I spotted some cute productivity and geek inspired graphs when I flicked through the site (Lifehackers will probably appreciate the Piechart of Procrastination).

The site was created by the team behind LOLcats, and like that venerable website, GraphJam also publishes reader's creations. The site was inspired by rap/graph mashup site JamPhat, according to a Wired interview.