Grab a Free Copy of "How to Find Lost Objects"

We've previously featured "Professor" Solomon's free pages featuring his 12 Principles for finding what you've lost, but now the good man is offering up his entire 67-page book, "How to Find Lost Objects," as a free PDF download. If you not only want to find a particular lost object—like, say, the iPod Touch I managed to misplace for two months—but want to learn the habits and thinking that help you find things on a regular basis, hit the link for your guide to "The Eureka Zone," "Domestic Drift," "Pocket Gobble," and more.