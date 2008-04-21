Get notifications to track changes in Google Spreadsheets

Here's a tip for the Google Spreadsheet users out there. Google has added the ability to set alerts to notify you about new data as it is added. This will be useful if you work collaboratively and have shared your spreadsheet with others, or if you use forms to collect information from multiple users.

At the top right of the Spreadsheet page you'll see a link to "Set Notification Rules" (or you can find it in the File menu). You can control what parts of your spreadsheet to track, and how often alerts are sent. You can see the options in this screenshot:

[via Google Tip of the Day Gadget]