Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Safari use the standard CMD+K for Google Search

If you're used to the default CTRL-K or CMD-K keyboard shortcut to highlight the Google search box in most browsers, Safari's slightly different command (CMD-Shift-L) might be driving you nuts. Never fear, the 5ThirtyOne blog helpfully walks you through how to get CMD-K to bring up the Google search box:

  1. Open System Preferences > Keyboard & Mouse > Keyboard shortcuts
  2. Select the add button at the bottom left corner
  3. Select Safari from the applications drop down menu
  4. For menu title, enter "Google Search..." (... = option + ;)
  5. Focus on the Keyboard Shortcut textbox and press CMD+K
  6. Select 'Add' and restart Safari

Amusingly, APC web editor Dan Warne points out on his blog that Firefox 3 has adopted Safari's CTRL-Shift-L command as an alternative for bringing up the Google search box - something he describes as an attempt to make Firefox more "Mac-like". 

CMD+K search in Safari [5ThirtyOne]via Dan Warne

Comments

  • Jeff Servaas Guest

    Fantastic! This was the biggest single thing that kept me going back to Firefox. I have installed and will give Safari another go.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles