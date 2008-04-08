Make Safari use the standard CMD+K for Google Search

If you're used to the default CTRL-K or CMD-K keyboard shortcut to highlight the Google search box in most browsers, Safari's slightly different command (CMD-Shift-L) might be driving you nuts. Never fear, the 5ThirtyOne blog helpfully walks you through how to get CMD-K to bring up the Google search box:

Open System Preferences > Keyboard & Mouse > Keyboard shortcuts Select the add button at the bottom left corner Select Safari from the applications drop down menu For menu title, enter "Google Search..." (... = option + Focus on the Keyboard Shortcut textbox and press CMD+K Select 'Add' and restart Safari

Amusingly, APC web editor Dan Warne points out on his blog that Firefox 3 has adopted Safari's CTRL-Shift-L command as an alternative for bringing up the Google search box - something he describes as an attempt to make Firefox more "Mac-like".

CMD+K search in Safari [5ThirtyOne]via Dan Warne