Make Safari use the standard CMD+K for Google Search

If you're used to the default CTRL-K or CMD-K keyboard shortcut to highlight the Google search box in most browsers, Safari's slightly different command (CMD-Shift-L) might be driving you nuts. Never fear, the 5ThirtyOne blog helpfully walks you through how to get CMD-K to bring up the Google search box:
- Open System Preferences > Keyboard & Mouse > Keyboard shortcuts
- Select the add button at the bottom left corner
- Select Safari from the applications drop down menu
- For menu title, enter "Google Search..." (... = option +
- Focus on the Keyboard Shortcut textbox and press CMD+K
- Select 'Add' and restart Safari
Amusingly, APC web editor Dan Warne points out on his blog that Firefox 3 has adopted Safari's CTRL-Shift-L command as an alternative for bringing up the Google search box - something he describes as an attempt to make Firefox more "Mac-like".
CMD+K search in Safari [5ThirtyOne]via Dan Warne
Fantastic! This was the biggest single thing that kept me going back to Firefox. I have installed and will give Safari another go.