Google Maps Predicts Traffic Conditions for Your Travel Time

US-centric: Hot on the heels of Windows Live Maps' traffic-based directions, Google Maps unleashes its own traffic predictions. To use it, just click the Traffic button on the top of a map and then click the change link to switch between live traffic conditions and traffic predictions. The predictions are based on past traffic at those times, similar to Windows Live Maps, but the option to choose your travel time and get predictions based on when you're heading out put Google Maps' traffic predictions one up on Windows Live Maps.