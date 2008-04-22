Google Maps Adds Mapped Web Page Results View

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Need pointers to further reading on a certain area you'll be staying or working? Google Maps has added a "Mapped web pages" view to its advanced search options choices, displaying only pegs related to relevant web pages. Google Maps has always offered direct web links for businesses and places found in a search, but this view lets you see non-directly-related sites and a wider range of thoughts on certain places. Seems like a good vacation planning helper, or at least a nifty way to peek around your neighborhood's web activity.

Google Maps [via Google Operating System]

