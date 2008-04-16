Google Earth Integrates Street View

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: Google Earth has updated and integrated Google Maps Street View, meaning that not only can you soar over the globe with Google Earth—you can also hit the streets and look around when you get tired of flying. In addition to Street View, Google Earth 4.3 promises time-lapse videos of sunrises and sunsets, improved speed, and better 3D graphics. It's also added new first-person controls so using the software feels closer to what it feels like to play a video game. Google Earth is freeware for all platforms.

