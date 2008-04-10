Google Docs Adds PowerPoint Export, Saved Searches



Google Documents has added something that may not have a lot of flash, but it's probably the most-demanded feature since its Presentations tool launched—a plain ol' "Export to PPT" feature. That's a nice relief to a lot of cross-office compatibility problems, but a more quiet addition of saved searches is what's really new and helpful. Choose key words, document types, date ranges, authorship, or whatever else you're regularly looking for, and get those files quickly from the sidebar. Nifty.